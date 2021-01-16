Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,917 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.98. 1,358,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

