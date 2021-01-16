Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $65.13. 8,815,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,569,336. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65.

