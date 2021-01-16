Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,162 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 586,716 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. 1,696,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,011. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

