Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 753,285 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,859,000 after acquiring an additional 710,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,440,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

XOM stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

