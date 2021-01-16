Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,577 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 101,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,833,000. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,927,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.65. 2,269,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.92.

