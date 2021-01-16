UK Mortgages Limited (UKML.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:UKML)

UK Mortgages Limited (UKML.L) (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UKML opened at GBX 66.75 ($0.87) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.61. UK Mortgages Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 39.80 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.88 ($0.94).

In other UK Mortgages Limited (UKML.L) news, insider Paul Le Page sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86), for a total value of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

