UGAS Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.68 or 0.00513991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00044843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.39 or 0.04244667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016334 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.