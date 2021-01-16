UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 398.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

