UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 398.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.