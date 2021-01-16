UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE UBS opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,854,000 after buying an additional 2,506,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in UBS Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,812,000 after purchasing an additional 645,362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,352,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 609,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,785,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 439,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

