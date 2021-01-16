Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Receives $215.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UI traded up $4.16 on Wednesday, hitting $247.29. 169,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,189. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.51. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $284.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

