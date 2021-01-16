Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Receives $215.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.75.

UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $659,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 110.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,189. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.24 and a 200-day moving average of $207.51. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $284.89.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

