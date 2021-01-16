Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Receives $215.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.75.
UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th.
In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of UI stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,189. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.24 and a 200-day moving average of $207.51. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $284.89.
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.
Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.