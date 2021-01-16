Ubex Hits Market Cap of $621,130.15 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Ubex has a market cap of $621,130.15 and approximately $231,326.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.71 or 0.00259164 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

