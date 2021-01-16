Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $254.36

Shares of Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $254.36 and traded as high as $360.50. Tyman plc (TYMN.L) shares last traded at $357.00, with a volume of 101,458 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tyman plc (TYMN.L) from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Tyman plc (TYMN.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £682.92 million and a P/E ratio of 30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 341.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.17.

In related news, insider Nicky Hartery acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman plc (TYMN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman plc (TYMN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.