TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.20

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and traded as high as $92.60. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income shares last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 200,302 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

