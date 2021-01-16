TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) Trading Down 0.3%

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$16.60 and last traded at C$16.80. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35. The stock has a market cap of C$427.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00.

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.