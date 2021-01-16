Tudor Pickering Upgrades Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) to Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

AAV opened at C$2.26 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

