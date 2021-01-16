Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) a C$40.00 Price Target

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$40.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

CNQ stock opened at C$31.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.16. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion and a PE ratio of -63.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$135,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$706,293.90. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total value of C$655,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,290,215.31. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 244,350 shares valued at $7,467,707.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

