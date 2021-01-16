Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $32.97 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00116488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00242522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00062714 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,199.80 or 0.92142328 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

