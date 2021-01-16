Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the December 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TCNNF traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. 838,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCNNF shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.