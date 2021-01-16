Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 52,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $51.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

