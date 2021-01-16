Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.2% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 52,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $51.97. 4,844,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,458. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

