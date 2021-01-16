Truegame (TGAME) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $61,319.60 and $8,603.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.00516928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00044470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.50 or 0.04148752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012758 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

