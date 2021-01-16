TrueChain Trading Down 5% This Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $13.74 million and $9.19 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00513148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.00 or 0.04199870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016365 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

