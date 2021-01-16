TRON Trading Down 8.5% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

