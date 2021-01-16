trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.06.

trivago stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $760.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

