Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.50

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 177.50 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 177.10 ($2.31), with a volume of 1406752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.60 ($2.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.03. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96.

About Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

