TriStar Gold, Inc. (TSG.V) (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Up 7.5%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (TSG.V) (CVE:TSG) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 146,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 109,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$61.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29.

About TriStar Gold, Inc. (TSG.V) (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

