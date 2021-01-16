Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (TEEC.L) (LON:TEEC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (TEEC.L) (LON:TEEC) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.40 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106.18 ($1.39). Approximately 108,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 85,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.61.

Get Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (TEEC.L) alerts:

In related news, insider John Roberts CBE purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (TEEC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (TEEC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.