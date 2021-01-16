Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMQ. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$2.57 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.40. The company has a market cap of C$367.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.49.

In other Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,411,578.94. Also, Director Tony Serafino Giardini bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$382,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,020,253.87.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

