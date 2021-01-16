Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) (TSE:TRIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) (TSE:TRIL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 261636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.96.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 22.44 and a quick ratio of 22.23.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

