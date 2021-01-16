Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,797 shares of company stock valued at $558,755 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 271,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIL. Bloom Burton cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 1,094,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.04. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

