Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) CEO Jan Skvarka Sells 25,000 Shares

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at $81,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRIL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

