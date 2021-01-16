Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $352.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $39.02.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricida will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Mckague acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,179 shares of company stock valued at $679,292 over the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 33.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

