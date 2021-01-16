Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.02

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.02 and traded as high as $94.00. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 62 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £183.59 million and a PE ratio of -63.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.