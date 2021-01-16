Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.27

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 5570276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital cut shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$232.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

