TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Director David Bruce Milne Sells 147,058 Shares

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TransEnterix stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53. TransEnterix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRXC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in TransEnterix by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

