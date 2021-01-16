TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $670.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.13.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $584.99 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $604.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.69.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total transaction of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,748,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

