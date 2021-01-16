TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. CIBC currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNW. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.29.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 66.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.16. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

