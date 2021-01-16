Traders Purchase Large Volume of Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:SPAK)

Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,580 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,774% compared to the typical daily volume of 191 call options.

NYSEARCA:SPAK opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58. Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

