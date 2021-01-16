Traders Buy Large Volume of LG Display Call Options (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,127 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,834% compared to the typical volume of 110 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of LPL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

