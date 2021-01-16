Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 294,649 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 670% compared to the average volume of 38,266 call options.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BB stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

