Traders Buy High Volume of AMMO Call Options (OTCMKTS:POWW)

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,256 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 5,397 call options.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,728. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49. AMMO has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

