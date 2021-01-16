Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

TYIDY stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $84.07.

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, and textile machinery in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides cars; engines for passenger automobiles, and industrial equipment, as well as turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors, aluminum die-cast products, and other products; DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and automotive and lift truck stamping dies, as well as parts for automobiles, materials handling equipment, and textile machinery.

