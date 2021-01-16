Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ)’s share price rose 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 139,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 168,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19.

About Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

