Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$92.00 at CIBC

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TIH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.19.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$87.86 on Thursday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$52.36 and a 12 month high of C$94.86. The firm has a market cap of C$7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 28.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$90.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$921.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$452,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$187,335. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total value of C$265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at C$3,369,445.35. Insiders sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521 over the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

