Tornado Price Up 1.8% This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $508,434.00 and approximately $995,966.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can currently be bought for $84.74 or 0.00228311 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00044855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00116537 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00064235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00242377 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,489.98 or 0.90231398 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

