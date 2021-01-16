Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$33.50

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXG. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.69.

TSE:TXG opened at C$17.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.01. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.24.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

