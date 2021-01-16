Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.32

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.32 and traded as low as $29.87. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 127,328 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.96 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 12.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 83.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $862,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.