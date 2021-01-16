Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) versus LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Financial Analysis

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tokyo Electron and LightPath Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $10.37 billion 6.37 $1.70 billion $2.69 39.08 LightPath Technologies $34.97 million 3.55 $870,000.00 $0.03 158.67

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tokyo Electron and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50 LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential downside of 21.22%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A LightPath Technologies 6.33% 7.46% 5.42%

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Tokyo Electron on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

