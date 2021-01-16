Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.90.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tivity Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.